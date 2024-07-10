CARLAND RAY DAVIS, Kingston

CARLAND RAY DAVIS, age 82, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born September 18, 1941, in Oliver Springs and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He served his country proudly in United States Army National Guard. Carland had worked all over the Southeast as a drywall finisher which was his passion in life. He also enjoyed dirt track racing.

Preceded in death by his wife, Marietta Davis; parents, Charles Perry Davis and Louise Echols Davis; brothers, Harold, Clifford, Kenny, Dale, Howard, Jack, Ronnie, Dennis, and Mitchell Davis; sisters, Glenda & Judy Davis; step-son, David Hill; fur babies, George and Junior.

SURVIVORS

Step-children Robert Hill & wife, Melody of Sunbright

Fred Hill & wife, Angie of Kingston

Donnie Hill & wife, Shelly of Knoxville

Raymond Hill & wife, Kristi of Kingston

Delores Hill of Memphis

Brothers Wayne Davis of Clinton

Alfred Davis of Clinton

Sister Joanne Lampkin & husband, Howard of Knoxville

13 Grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many friends

The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 11:00 am, in the chapel with Rev. Tim Hamby officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at Bethel Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

