Cameron Ariks, 18

Cameron Ariks passed away on June 26, 2024. He was born on September 1, 2005.

Cameron was preceded in death by his grandmother Lynn Ariks.

Survived by his mother Erica Millsaps and Bonus Dad Matthew Millsaps, fiancé Diamond Lents and unborn child, father Charles Ariks, Great Grandmother and Great Grandfather Barbara and James Brown Granny and Papaw Aneita and Todd Weir, Grandfather Larry Ariks, Uncle Aaron Durham, siblings Kaydance Ariks, Aviana Ariks, Abel Ariks, Nicole Millsaps, and Justin Millsaps. Also survived by a Great Aunt, Aunts and Uncles, and lots of Cousins. Camo had a very large family and extended family and friends.

Cameron was a jack of all trades, he could work on anything and loved to be outside working on his toys. He worked 3 jobs: one was construction, one was with his Papaw doing boats, and one was at Lazy Boy putting together furniture.

He loved his family and going out on a boat or to the water to fish. Anything with an engine excited him and he was always ready to ride something or work on something. Camo loved his boots and eating and always wanted to outdo his bonus dad by eating spicy food. He was always joking and playing pranks on people. His smile was contagious, and his laugh was the most angelic and annoying thing you would ever hear. He had no rhythm but loved to dance and act like a fool. He will be missed by EVERYONE who knew him and one day we will all see him again in the Heavens Above.

The family will have a graveside service at a later date. Cameron’s wishes were to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cameron Ariks.

