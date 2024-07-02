Bruce Edward Leahy, Oak Ridge

Bruce Edward Leahy, age 74 of Oak Ridge, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Bruce was born on March 14, 1950, in Massachusetts. He served his Country in the United States Army and was proud to be a Vietnam Veteran. Before his sickness, Bruce loved to grill out and barbeque. He loved classic movies but most importantly, he loved his family, especially his wife.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Lillian Leahy.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Debbie Leahy; children, Ginger Hutchins and Joshua Lisenbee; grandchildren, Savannah Gibson, Zachary Robinson, and McKenzie Armstrong; brother, Gregg Leahy; beloved canine companion, Tessa. Also, survived by other extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be at a later date at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Leahy family.

