Brenda Lawson Dowker Peppers, 74

Ms. Brenda Lawson Dowker Peppers was born Brenda Lawson on May 17, 1950, to Clyde and Marie Lawson in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is the third of four girls. She loves her children with all her heart. She moved to Georgia with her family and lived there for many years before moving back to Tennessee in 2018. In 1993 she started to attend beauty school and became a beautician in 1995. She worked for many years in long-term care facilities doing hair. She became very close to some of her clients. She always treated her clients as if they were family and would visit them after she retired. She has always loved to do hair and is proud of this accomplishment. She had a great love for Elvis as well.

She is preceded in death by; Parents: Clyde Lawson and Marie Threlkeld; Sister: Helen Shadden; and Daughter-in-law: Janice Dowker.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Lisa Price of Rockwood, TN

Brenda Mitchell of Maysville, GA

Son: Duane Dowker of Winder, GA

9 Grandchildren

19 Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Judy Hughes

Joann Miller

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Brenda Lawson Dowker Peppers.

