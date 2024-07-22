Brandon Edward Hooper, Sunbright

Brandon Edward Hooper, age 49 passed away on Friday, July 19th, 2024. He was born on November 7th, 1974, a son of Eddie and Mandi Hooper of Sunbright, TN.

Brandon followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in working cable. He was a hard worker, and he could do anything he set his mind to. He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going riding in the mountains. He always admired the outdoors. He was a proud grandfather and loved spending time with his grandsons, Maverick, and Grayson. Brandon loved and enjoyed being around his family and friends.

Bob He is survived by his children, Mason Hooper and Grace Hooper; Grandchildren, Maverick and Grayson Pemberton; His mother and father, Eddie and Mandi Hooper; Brother, Derek Hooper; sisters, Miranda Conlon, Rebecca Hooper, and Beth Hooper.; brother-in-law Brian Conlon; Nieces and nephews, Tinslee and Hooper Conlon, Derek Hooper; Special Aunts and Uncles, Susie Basler, Melissa Walls, Randi and Joe Armes, Phyllis and Teddy Basler, Vicky Boyce, Terry Basler; Special cousins, Lucinda Armes, Carmen Lowe, and Jennifer and Larry Smarsh; along with a host of faithful friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bert and Eleanor “Papaw” Hooper, Willie Dean Basler, and Sally and Jack White.

Brandon will be greatly missed by his family and friends here on earth, but we know Heaven will be sweeter now that he’s happy in his “papaw” Eleanor’s arms.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2024, from 12-2 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 2 pm with Bro. Jamie Basler officiating. Interment will follow the funeral in the Sunbright Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brandon Hooper.

