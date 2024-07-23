Bobbie Cecil Giles, 93, Oak Ridge

Mr. Bobbie Cecil Giles, 93 of Oak Ridge, TN went to be with his Lord, Saturday, July 20, 2024, at home with his family. He was a First Lieutenant, twice decorated Purple Heart recipient, and served in the Korean War. He was saved at an early age and was a member of Royce Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, best friend of 68 years, Shirley Giles;

Sons, Brian Giles and wife Cathy of Speedwell, TN

Michael Giles of Oak Ridge;

Grandchildren, Scott Giles and Ashley Giles Smith and husband Paul;

Great-grandchildren, Chanley and Brycen Smith;

Sister, Oma Giles Kelley of Oliver Springs;

And a host of other loving family members;

The family would like to thank the nieces, nephews, and special friends for their kindness, phone calls, food, and words of comfort during this very difficult time.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held in Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Kenny Rains officiating. Everyone will meet at the cemetery for the service. Jackson Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Royce Baptist Church, Oak Ridge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...