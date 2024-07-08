Bob McCarroll, 94, Harriman

Mr. Bob McCarroll age 94, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at his home. He was a member of the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church. Bob retired from Roane Horsey after 52 years. He loved working in the garden and going fishing. He was known to many people as “The Candy Man”.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry & Grace McCarroll.

Eleven brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by his wife: Shirley McCarroll.

Son: Fred McCarroll.

Daughter & son-in-law: Debbie & Rockie Elswick.

3 Grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Harriman City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made with honor and integrity by Davis Funeral Home, Harriman.

