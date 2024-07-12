Billy Joe Spoonamore, Crab Orchard, Ky

Billy Joe Spoonamore, age 68 of Crab Orchard, Ky. departed this life on July 10, 2024, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital.

He was born on July 12, 1955, a son of the late Bobby Joe Spoonamore and Pauline DeBorde Spoonamore. He enjoyed picking blackberries, digging ginseng, yard work and gardening, and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by a son, Joe Michael Spoonamore of Pine Hill, KY. A daughter, Taylor Rae Spoonamoore of Hamilton, Ohio. Brothers: Glen Spoonamore of Brodhead, Ky; Stevie Spoonamore (Amber) of Crab Orchard, Ky; Benny Spoonamore (Patty) of Brodhead, Ky; Mark Spoonamore of Petros Tennessee. Sisters: Patricia Kennedy of Petros Tennessee; Mary Etta Burke and Fiance Darrell Griffith; Melissa Smith (Dave) of Hamilton, Ohio; Abra Spoonamore of Petros Tennessee. Five Grandchildren. And a host of nieces, and nephews. Three great-grandchildren. Special friend: Nikki Hacker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Donald Eugene Spoonamore; Daughter: Sheena Marie Spoonamore McIntosh.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

