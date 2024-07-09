Beulah Duncan Braden Comer, 99, Rocky Top

Beulah Duncan Braden Comer of Rocky Top, age 99 passed away on July 6, 2024.

She was born in Blue Diamond, KY, on August 7, 1924, to Byrd W. and Malinda Stocks Duncan.

Beulah was a beloved member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church, where she played the piano, sang in the choir, and taught the Intermediate Sunday School Class for 33 years and the Adult Class since 1982. She was the Church Clerk for approximately 50 years.

Beulah played the piano and sang alto with the well-known Duncan Family Quartet for many years as well as the Braden Family that included her husband and two daughters. She was a member of Coal Creek Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #226, where she served one year as Worthy Matron and 25 years as Organist.

She taught piano for more than 65 years. She worked for the Anderson County School System for 25 years. Beulah enjoyed gardening, working on her flowers, and piecing quilts.

Preceded in death by husbands Leo F. Braden 28 years and Odeva Comer 2 ½ years. Parents, Byrd W. Sr., and Malinda Stocks Duncan. Son, Phillip Franklin Braden, Daughter-in-law, Nancy Braden, Grandson, Phillip Leo Braden, Brothers, Carlie, McKinley, Leslie Ray, Byrd Jr., Dennis Dewayne, Eddie Arnold, and Marcus Wayne. Sisters, Velma Duncan and Thelma Duncan Adkisson.

Survivors include: Son, Francis L. Braden of Lake City, TN. Daughters, Linda (L.A.) Coffman of Kingston, TN, Lecia (Jack) Trammell of Powell, TN. Daughter-in-law, Bessie Braden of Briceville, TN. Grandchildren, Tina Braden (Danny) Smith, Benji (Stephanie) Braden, April Trammell (Matthew) Donaldson, Jason (Olivia) Trammell, Shanne Coffman, Carrie Coffman (Jay) Donaldson, and Frances Lee Braden (Joe) Dougherty.

Great grandchildren: Phillip Smith, David (Corrie) Smith, Nathan Smith, Holley Smith (Stephen) Carroll, Bailey, Abbey, and Garrett Braden, Katie Donaldson (Spencer) Cooke, Braden Donaldson, Aliyah and Jayde Trammell, Grant Donaldson, Ethan (Naiela) Donaldson, Annie Grace Donaldson, Landon, Haylynn, Grace and Leigh Dougherty.

Great-great grandchildren: Duncan Smith, Ryker Smith, Harlon Graves, Greyson and Madelyn Smith, Dempsey, Jack, and Alyse Cooke.

Brothers: Wendell (Glenda) and Langley (Kathy) Duncan of Briceville, TN. Sister-in-law, Ola Duncan of Clinton, TN.

Along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Pall Bearers: Shanne Coffman, Benji Braden, Jason Trammell, Danny Smith, Matthew Donaldson, and Jay Donaldson.

Honorary Pall Bearers: Steve Braden, Richard Braden, and Joseph Dougherty.

Visitation: Wednesday, July 10th, 2024, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN.

Funeral Service: Thursday, July 11th, 2024, 2:00 PM at Indian Bluff Baptist Church in Briceville, TN.

Interment to follow funeral service with Rev. Jason Goans officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indian Bluff Baptist Church.

