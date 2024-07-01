Betty S. Hicks, Rocky Top

Betty S. Hicks, age 78 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Betty was an avid book collector and reader, a lifelong Christian, loved her family, and was dedicated to them. Betty worked as a cashier at Dairy Mart.

Betty was born on July 14, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Granville Pearl and Edna Miracle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Brissette; and brothers, Clarence and Eldon Miracle.

Betty is survived by her husband of 33 years, Veagus Hicks; step-son, Randy Snyder; nephews, Wayne Hooks, and Steven Hooks; nieces, Jeanie Hooks, Amy Clabough, Elsie Handy and Harley Hooks; family friend, Jason Waddell; sister-in-law, Louise Miracle, and many other relatives and friends.

The Hicks family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. David Triplett officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Betty S. Hicks.

