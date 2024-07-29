Betty Ann Pace, Formerly of Anchor and Rockwood, TN

Betty Ann Pace, Pontiac and formerly of Anchor and Rockwood, TN died at 7:35 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Tjardes Health Center at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. The family suggests memorials be given to the charity of their choice.

Ms. Pace was born August 28, 1935, in Rockwood, TN the daughter of Al John and Nellie Scott Edwards. She married Gaines Pace in August of 1977, he preceded her in death on October 5, 1990.

Survivors include one son, Thomas Al Morrison, Anchor, IL, two daughters, Vicky Solmo, Poplar Grove, IL, and Patty Cox, Rockwood, TN; eleven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son, Keith Eugene Morrison, and two brothers.

Ms. Pace had been a Licensed Practical Nurse at Rockwood Memorial Hospital for several years.

This obituary is courtesy of Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, TN.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...