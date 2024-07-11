Baby Kadence Jessie James Parker

Kadence Jessie James Parker came into this world like a shooting star that burned out too quickly on Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, TN.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Goldie Bolton also Bobby and Patricia Parker.

Kadence is survived by his parents Edward and Linda Parker of Clinton, TN; sisters Kate Parker and Annaleise Moore. He also leaves behind many relatives.

Visitation for family and friends of Kadence will be Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with his memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. His graveside service will follow after his memorial service at Gilbreath Cemetery in the Marlow community. Bishop David Triplett will be officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Kadence Jessie James Parker

