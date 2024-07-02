Ashley Marie Hickman, 25

Ashley Marie Hickman, our loving, fun, big smiles daughter lost her long battle with diabetes on June 28, 2024. She had a heart of gold, always willing to help anyone. Ashley loved to draw and make things for other people. She loved the beach and taking trips with her family. Ashley loved goofing around with her cousins, Ricky Scalf and Jimmy Wells, and Uncle Timothy (Peanut) Hickman.

She is preceded in death by grandmother Clara, grandfather Gene, mamaw Betty, papaw Carl, aunt Carlette Sartin, and uncles Gene (Buggs) Hickman and Anthony (Gobber) Hickman.

She leaves behind her parents, Edward and Holly Hickman, sister Sherry, and nephew Michael Godfrey. She will be sadly missed by her Aunt Kim Montgomery (meme) and Uncle David Montgomery (Uncle D). Her lifelong best friend Shea. Ashley will be missed by other aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10th, 2024 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com

