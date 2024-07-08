Arvil Bumgardner, Oak Ridge

News Department 53 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 14 Views

Arvil Bumgardner age 88 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on June 28, 2024, at his residence. Arvil was born on April 13, 1936, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late James Arvil Bumgardner and Della Foust. Arvil was of the Baptist faith. He liked to garden and loved his tomato plants.

Arvil is preceded in death by his parents and Wife Rachel Bumgardner, and sisters Rosie, Margie, and Mae.

He is survived by:

Sons         Robert Bumgardner                Oak Ridge, TN

                 Arvil James Bumgardner         

Daughter    Tammy Sue Clark 

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, July 8, 2024, at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN. 

About News Department

Check Also

Gregory Steven Smith, 71

Gregory Steven Smith, 71, passed away on July 4 at home in Knoxville. Steve was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.