Arvil Bumgardner, Oak Ridge

Arvil Bumgardner age 88 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on June 28, 2024, at his residence. Arvil was born on April 13, 1936, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late James Arvil Bumgardner and Della Foust. Arvil was of the Baptist faith. He liked to garden and loved his tomato plants.

Arvil is preceded in death by his parents and Wife Rachel Bumgardner, and sisters Rosie, Margie, and Mae.

He is survived by:

Sons Robert Bumgardner Oak Ridge, TN

Arvil James Bumgardner

Daughter Tammy Sue Clark

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, July 8, 2024, at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...