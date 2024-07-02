Archie Joe Holt, Kingston

Archie Joe Holt, age 76, of Kingston passed away Monday, July 1, 2024, at the home of his daughter. He was born December 5, 1947, in Guntersville, Alabama, and was a faithful member of Luminary United Methodist Church. He enjoyed attending church and being with his church family. Archie was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his grandkids. He especially enjoyed attending & watching them play sports. He retired from the Public Works Department for the City of Athens.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Teresa Yvonne Holt; parents, Arch & Hazel Holt; brother, Tony Holt; sisters, Pat Thomas, Louise Oden, and Becky Lee.

SURVIVORS

DaughtersTracy Edwards & husband, Lewis of Kingston
April Queener & husband, Shawn of Kingston

SonWally Holt & significant other, Andrea Walker of Kingston, and
Baby Adrian Wilder Holt

GrandchildrenZach Edwards & wife, Katy of Ten Mile
Zane Edwards of Kingston
Sydney & Cooper Queener of Kingston

Great-grandchildrenBlakeleigh Edwards and Lakelynn Edwards

SisterMary Stockton of Athens

NephewMickey Oden & wife, Tilda of Decatur

Special CousinBobby Shutt of Sweetwater

Brother-in-lawWade Rucker & wife, Kaye of Kingston

Sister-in-law Teresa Rucker of Madisonville

Special FriendJudy Willis and Cindy Jones

A host of extended family members and dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, July 8, 2024, at Luminary Church and funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm, with Evangelist Bobby Shutt & Ronald Ingram officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Sweetwater Memorial Park in Sweetwater, Tennessee. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

