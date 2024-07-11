Anna Nell Plemons Wilcoxon, 95

It is with great sadness that the family of Anna Nell Plemons Wilcoxon announces that she has passed away.

The family will be receiving friends at Kyker Funeral Home—350 W Race St, Kingston, TN—from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024. Graveside service and interment will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens—1400 N Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN- 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, with Pastor Chris Stickrod from Kingston Four Square Gospel officiating.

Anna Nell Plemons Wilcoxon passed away peacefully at her home on July 9, 2024, after living a full and eventful life of 95 years. She was born on February 4, 1929. As a young child between 3-4 years old she contracted polio, known at the time as “infantile paralysis”. In spite of the physical effects to her left hip, leg, and foot the disease did not keep Anna down. In her own words, she enjoyed a “normal childhood”. Later, she wrote that she felt very blessed to be “accepted by children and adults as a ‘normal kid’ and no one seemed to notice or pay attention to my ‘handicap’.” In 1946, she met the love of her life and was married to Lawson L. “Junior” Wilcoxon on Sept. 6, 1947. They gave birth to a beautiful daughter in 1948. Anna had a successful career of 38 years at the Harriman Hosiery Mill which later became part of Kaiser Roth Industries. She was a conscientious employee and respected supervisor to many during her years at the mill. In 2013, after 65 years of marriage, her husband Junior went home to be with the Lord. Not long after his passing, she wrote: “The Lord is still taking care of me. I look back today on my life and thank the Lord for all His blessings.”

Anna is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Winnie Plemons, her sister Ruth Plemons Brown, infant brother Raymond Plemons, brother Bobby Jack Plemons, beloved husband Lawson L. Wilcoxon, Jr., and son-in-law Thomas E. Banker.

Survivors include her daughter Connie Wilcoxon Banker of Silver Point, Tennessee; granddaughter and grandson-in-law Katy Ann and Mike Reynolds of San Antonio, Texas; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Greg and Kristin Banker of Kingston, Tennessee; great granddaughter and great grandson-in-laws Shelby and Brent Westerfield and Hayley and Jackson Green of San Antonio, Texas; great-great grandchildren Owen and Wyatt Westerfield and Olivia and Tommy Green of San Antonio, Texas; and a very special friend Harold Shores of Silver Point, Tennessee.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Website: https://alzfdn.org › donate

It is with grateful and heavy hearts that her family celebrates her life and her passing to her heavenly home. The care of Mrs. Anna Wilcoxon and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...