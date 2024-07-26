Anderson County Law Director Jay Yeager Passes Away

CLINTON, TN – Anderson County Law Director Jay Yeager passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. Details are still emerging, and county officials are expected to release a formal statement soon. Yeager, who served the county for many years, was a respected figure known for his dedication and legal expertise.
Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank expressed profound sadness, highlighting Yeager’s significant contributions to the county’s legal framework.
Updates and further details will be provided as they become available.