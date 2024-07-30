Anderson Co. Senior Center kicks off ‘Speedy Senior Speaker Series’

CLINTON – The Anderson County Senior Center is excited to announce the “Speedy Senior Speaker Series.” It’s a program built on “sharing the knowledge you need in half the time!”

Speakers will speak for no more than 10 minutes and leave 10 minutes for questions and answers, and all adults, age 60 and older, are invited to attend.

The speaker series will kick-off at 11:30 a.m. on August 6 with Anderson County Clerk Jeff Cole. Anderson County Emergency Medical Services Assistant Director Scott Thomas will speak on August 8.  County Trustee Regina Copeland will be the speaker on August 13, and EMS Director Nathan Sweet will speak on August 28.

The Anderson County Office on Aging & Senior Center is located at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Seniors can find other activities, as well as senior nutrition opportunities, at https://andersoncountytn.gov/office-on-ging-senior-center/ or by calling (865) 457-3259. The Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center are funded, in part, under a grant contract with the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency.

