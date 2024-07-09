Amy Nicole Moore-Merrell, Harriman

Amy Nicole Moore-Merrell, age 32 of Harriman, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Amy was born on May 30, 1992, in Harriman. She gave her life to Jesus at Indian Creek Baptist Church. She loved being an aunt to her nieces and nephews with all of her heart. She loved being with her family, especially on holidays.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cameron Dwight Merrell; papaw, Joe Moore; aunts, Vicki Chapman and Juanita Moore; sister-in-law, Shauna Merrell.

Survivors include her daddy, Victor Dale Moore; mother, Gwyn Moore; sisters, Laura Ashley Ferguson and Samantha Moore; nieces and nephews, Victor, Braxton and Kaylee Ferguson, Kross Fugate, Kailand Fugate, Osris Thenthirath; great-nephew, Othello Ferguson; grandmother, Mary Magdalene Moore; aunts, Michelle Moore, Tonya Oran and husband Scott; uncle, Joe Moore and wife Terri; first cousins, Preston Morgan, Michael Smith, Christy Moore, Jodie Patterson, Anthony Mitchell, and Aaron Mitchell; her fur baby, Bobo.

Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 6 pm with Dennie Foriest officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Moore-Merrell family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...