Alma Sue Wilshire, Clinton

Alma Sue Wilshire, age 72 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the Norris Health and Rehab Center following a period of declining health.

Alma was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, loved quilting, and making dolls and doll clothes.

Born in Anderson County, Tennessee on May 5, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Homer Leon and Offie Kennedy Wilshire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters: Edna Wiggins, Ernestine Golden, and Mary Ann Wilshire; brothers: Michael Ray Wilshire and Jack Edward Leon Wilshire.

Alma Sue is survived by her sons: Leroy B. Cook and wife Bobbie Reginia of the Claxton community and Mark Anthony Cook of Clinton, Tennessee; brothers: James Edward Wilshire and wife Marlyn of Indianna; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Zachary Amos Cook, Alex Eades, Jacan Nolan and other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Alma Sue Wilshire.

