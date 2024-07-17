Alma L. Rice, 94, Tullahoma (formerly of Harriman)

Alma L. Rice, age 94, of Tullahoma, TN, and formerly of Harriman, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2024. Alma was born in Lancing, TN in 1929 to her parents Leoda Lloyd and Gertie Lloyd. She attended secretarial school in Knoxville, TN, and later moved to Harriman to pursue a secretarial/accounting position. In Harriman, she met and married Thomas (Tom) E. Rice and she raised two sons, Thomas (Tom) L. Rice and William (Bill) G. Rice. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, with a smile that lit the room and a passion for dancing. Alma cared deeply for her friends and family and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Harriman.

Alma is survived by her son Thomas (Tom) and wife Karen Rice of Tullahoma, TN, and son William (Bill) and wife Catherine Rice of Del Mar, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rebecca Rice of San Diego, CA, Rachel Rice and husband Torrey Tayenaka of Irvine, CA, Andrew and wife Emily Rice of Estill Springs, TN, Alexander and wife Karrington Rice of Tullahoma, TN, and Michaela Rice of Tucson, AZ; and her great-grandchildren Emma and Hayden Rice of Estill Springs, TN, and Hudson, Oaklen, and Marleigh Rice of Tullahoma, TN.

Funeral Services: On Sunday, July 21, the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, TN with Reverend Leonard Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM. Flowers are accepted, or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Harriman.

