5th Annual Purses & Pearls of Anderson County Luncheon & Live Auction

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the 5th Annual Purses & Pearls Luncheon & Live Auction, set to take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm. This year’s event will feature Patricia Nash, a renowned designer and entrepreneur, as the keynote speaker. The luncheon will benefit the Purses and Pearls of Anderson County Scholarship Fund and The Anderson County Chamber Foundation, Inc.

Congratulations to the $1000 scholarship recipients for the Class of 2024: Kailynn Burkhardt-Hundley from Clinton High School and Sarah Hudak from Oak Ridge High School.

Returning as the emcee this year is Tearsa Smith, Good Morning Tennessee Anchor from WATE 6 On Your Side. Guests will enjoy a catered lunch and an exciting program that includes a live auction conducted by “Bear” Stephenson. The auction will feature designer handbags and jewelry donated by local businesses and individuals. An auction preview with networking and a selfie station will also be available.

The event, held at Faith Promise Church in Clinton, offers a perfect opportunity to network and socialize while supporting a good cause. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the Chamber office or online at [www.tinyurl.com/Purse2024](http://www.tinyurl.com/Purse2024). Don’t miss this fantastic event that celebrates our community and supports business.

