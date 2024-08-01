2024 OEB Law Game of the Week Schedule Announced

Oak Ridge, TN – BBB Communications and OEB Law are thrilled to announce the 2024 High School Football schedule for the OEB Law Game of the Week, marking 30 years of live high school football coverage since 1994. This milestone year will kick off with two exciting games.

Opening Weekend:

Thursday, August 22 : For the first time, the Hoot Bowl will feature Coalfield vs. Wartburg. New head coach James “Hoot” Gibson will lead the Wartburg Bulldogs against the Coalfield Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs are eager to break a 14-year losing streak to Coalfield.

: For the first time, the Hoot Bowl will feature Coalfield vs. Wartburg. New head coach James “Hoot” Gibson will lead the Wartburg Bulldogs against the Coalfield Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs are eager to break a 14-year losing streak to Coalfield. Friday, August 23: The Bobcats of Oliver Springs will host the defending Class 1A champions, the South Pittsburg Pirates. Despite losing several starters, South Pittsburg remains formidable, aiming to defend their title against a strong Bobcats team.

Season Highlights:

Week 2 (August 30) : Oliver Springs travels to Kingston to take on the Yellow Jackets.

: Oliver Springs travels to Kingston to take on the Yellow Jackets. Week 3 (September 6) : The Oak Ridge Wildcats face off against the Powell Panthers.

: The Oak Ridge Wildcats face off against the Powell Panthers. Week 4 (September 13) : Fulton Falcons take on the Anderson County Mavericks.

: Fulton Falcons take on the Anderson County Mavericks. Week 5 (September 20) : Rockwood battles Oliver Springs in a crucial region game.

: Rockwood battles Oliver Springs in a crucial region game. Week 6 (September 27) : Clinton Dragons play against Oak Ridge Wildcats at Blankenship Field.

: Clinton Dragons play against Oak Ridge Wildcats at Blankenship Field. Week 7 (October 4) : Kingston visits the Loudon Redskins.

: Kingston visits the Loudon Redskins. Week 8 (October 11) : Rockwood Tigers face the Harriman Blue Devils in their historic rivalry game.

: Rockwood Tigers face the Harriman Blue Devils in their historic rivalry game. Week 9 (October 18) : McMinn Central Chargers visit Kingston Yellow Jackets.

: McMinn Central Chargers visit Kingston Yellow Jackets. Week 10 (October 25) : Harriman Blue Devils travel to face the Midway Greenwave.

: Harriman Blue Devils travel to face the Midway Greenwave. Week 11 (November 1): Coalfield takes on Rockwood at Civitan Field.

BBB Communications will broadcast these games live every Friday night on Xfinity Channel 1086, and they can also be viewed online at bbbtv12.com, on Facebook.com/bbbtv12, YouTube.com/bbbtv12, and Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV streaming devices via the BoxCast channel.

We are excited to be broadcasting high school football for the 30th year and hope that you enjoy the OEB Law Game of the Week each and every Friday night.

