2024 OEB Law Game of the Week Schedule Announced

Oak Ridge, TN – BBB Communications and OEB Law are thrilled to announce the 2024 High School Football schedule for the OEB Law Game of the Week, marking 30 years of live high school football coverage since 1994. This milestone year will kick off with two exciting games.

Opening Weekend:

  • Thursday, August 22: For the first time, the Hoot Bowl will feature Coalfield vs. Wartburg. New head coach James “Hoot” Gibson will lead the Wartburg Bulldogs against the Coalfield Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs are eager to break a 14-year losing streak to Coalfield.
  • Friday, August 23: The Bobcats of Oliver Springs will host the defending Class 1A champions, the South Pittsburg Pirates. Despite losing several starters, South Pittsburg remains formidable, aiming to defend their title against a strong Bobcats team.

Season Highlights:

  • Week 2 (August 30): Oliver Springs travels to Kingston to take on the Yellow Jackets.
  • Week 3 (September 6): The Oak Ridge Wildcats face off against the Powell Panthers.
  • Week 4 (September 13): Fulton Falcons take on the Anderson County Mavericks.
  • Week 5 (September 20): Rockwood battles Oliver Springs in a crucial region game.
  • Week 6 (September 27): Clinton Dragons play against Oak Ridge Wildcats at Blankenship Field.
  • Week 7 (October 4): Kingston visits the Loudon Redskins.
  • Week 8 (October 11): Rockwood Tigers face the Harriman Blue Devils in their historic rivalry game.
  • Week 9 (October 18): McMinn Central Chargers visit Kingston Yellow Jackets.
  • Week 10 (October 25): Harriman Blue Devils travel to face the Midway Greenwave.
  • Week 11 (November 1): Coalfield takes on Rockwood at Civitan Field.

BBB Communications will broadcast these games live every Friday night on Xfinity Channel 1086, and they can also be viewed online at bbbtv12.com, on Facebook.com/bbbtv12, YouTube.com/bbbtv12, and Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV streaming devices via the BoxCast channel.

We are excited to be broadcasting high school football for the 30th year and hope that you enjoy the OEB Law Game of the Week each and every Friday night.

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

