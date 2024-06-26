Y.G. Durham, 87

Y.G. Durham was born 6-12-1937 in Dies TX. to C.H. and Mary Durham. He departed this life on June 21, 2024, in Knoxville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, C.H. Durham, and Mary Durham. Brothers and sisters – C.H. Durham Jr. (Jackie), Louise Durham Barnes, V.L. Durham. And Rosie Mary Durham. He is Survived by A.T. Durham and Elijah Durham of the immediate family.

On June 15, 1956, he and Anna Lois Blackmon of Silsbee, TX were married. From this union, four children were borne. Mike Durham (Vickie) of Knoxville, Tn, Leslie Durham, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Fairie Durham/Heath, Houston, Tx, Jackie Lynn Durham, Ft. Pierce Fl.

Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.

Interment will be June 27, 2024, at 10:00 am in the Bethany Cemetery in Colmesneil, TX.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...