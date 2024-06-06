Winifred “Winki” Louise Watkins, 95

Winifred “Winki” Louise Watkins, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. She was born August 28, 1928, in Bahama, North Carolina as Winifred Mangum. Her parents were Jennis M. Mangum and Alma L. Hall. She moved at an early age to the outskirts of Durham NC. Winifred received the nickname “Winki” at a very early age. She attended Public Schools in Durham and went on to college in Western North Carolina where through a mutual friend she met her future spouse, Howard Watkins. Howard and Winki were married on July 15, 1951, in Durham NC. Being the wife of a MSSGT in the Air Force proved to be a tough life and Howard took a job at Y-12 after his enlistment was up. Shortly after moving to Oak Ridge, they moved to Clinton TN, and raised their two boys there and were members of Memorial Methodist Church for the rest of their lives. Winki worked from home raising her two sons and then started a second career as the office manager at Ridenour and Ridenour law firm. Her beloved husband Howard passed away in 2012 and Winki eventually moved into the Groves assisted living facility.

Winki is preceded in death by her husband Howard to whom she was married close to 62 years. Surviving are her son Michael Grant Watkins (Clinton TN) and her other son, Terry Watkins, and his spouse Lisa Richards Watkins (Nashville, TN) She also leaves behind two grandchildren: McKenzie and Tyler (both of Nashville, TN). Also surviving Winki is her brother Bruce (Durham, NC) and a host many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the many friends from Memorial Methodist Church and to the wonderful staff (both past and present) from the Groves in Oak Ridge who became her family.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, June 7th, 2024, from 11:00 AM-12:00 noon with the funeral service to follow in the chapel. Family and friends will travel to Grandview Memorial Garden following the funeral service for Winki’s interment. www.holleygamble.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to go to Memorial Methodist Church in Clinton or to St Jude’s Hospital.

