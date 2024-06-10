Wilma Lee Payne, Harriman

Ms. Wilma Lee Payne, age 86 of Harriman, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. She was born on November 15, 1937, to Richard Payne and Violet Ruth Kerley Payne in Sequatchie Valley, TN. Ms. Wilma loved the church and was a proud member of The First Apostolic Church of Maryville. She also attended Pentecostal Light House in Harriman, with Brother Norman Mullins as well as Pentecostal Worship Center with Brother Mike Grace. She attended church for many years, and the light of the Lord shown through her. During part of her life, she worked at Morgan County Correctional Facility where she was over the kitchen as a guard. She was an amazing and fast seamstress and the “cook of all cooks”. She would make pies and fudge and all kinds of treats for family, friends, and all sorts of occasions. She loved her work in several restaurants including Lakeside. Wilma loved sports to the fullest whether it was basketball, football, or even NASCAR! Everyone that met Ms. Wilma, or Mom or Mamaw, knew her love for them and she has raised and helped so many throughout her life, regardless if it was people or animal rescues.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Violet Payne; sons: Steven and Randy Hall; great-grandson: Donavan Barner; great niece: Nora Starks; brother: Estel Payne; and Teddy Hall and Johnny Brewer.

She is survived by:

Daughters: Rebecca Roberts of Harriman, TN

Sheri Hall-Reck (Doc) of Terre Haute, IN

Angie Fugate (Ted) of Kingston, TN

Brother: Wendell Payne (Kathy) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Amy Phillips (Michael) of Kingston, TN

April Moore of Rockwood, TN

Hali Gibson (Nathan) of Kingston, TN

Joshua Weatherly (Bethany) of Greenback, TN

Kimberly Bryant of Missouri

Matthew Roberts (Von) of Greenville, TN

Chelsey Moore (Bryan) of Harriman, TN

Brooke Rodgers (Josh) of Knoxville, TN

Lindsey Lemmons (Carl) of LaGrange, IN

T.J. Fugate of Kingston, TN

Candi Trusler (Zach) of Noblesville, IN

John-Mark Masters (Michelle) of Terre Haute, IN

Michael Leach (Audrie) of Terre Haute, IN

Carri Hernandez (Angel) of Terre Haute, IN

Great grandchildren: Jayden, Gage, Jordan, Taylor, Destiny, Brylee, Ainsley, Karington, Kadence, Kyndall, Daxtyn, Lorelai Grace, Caylie, Joshua, Ella-Grace, Jaxson, Madison, Chris, Gabe, Autumn, Alanna, Anna, Gavin, Caysi, and Luis.

Special Niece: Teresa McCluen of Harriman, TN

Very Special Granddaughter: Kristin Peddicord (Casey) of Harriman, TN

Several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Also, her chihuahua puppies: Chip, Minnie, and Honey

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2024, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with a service beginning at 12:00 pm with Pastor Kenneth Carpenter, Pastor Mike Grace to officiate and Joshua Weatherly to speak in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Interment will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Wilma Lee Payne.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...