Wilma Kinney, Harriman

Mrs. Wilma Kinney, age 86, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Life Care Center of Morgan County. She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy. Wilma enjoyed UT sports, the Atlanta Braves, having yard sales, and feeding people.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Calvin Kinney.

Son: Randy Kinney.

Daughter: Judy Gail Ridley.

Parents: Dewey & Pearl Pressley.

She is survived by her four sons & daughter-in-law: Mike Kinney & Barbara Watson, Ricky Kinney & Karen Bryan, Dennis & Mellisa Kinney, and Timmy & Christy Kinney.

Brother & sister-in-law: Robert & Nina Pressley.

Two sisters-in-law: Dorthy Pressley and Bety Spears Pressley.

20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. James Pressley officiating. Graveside services will be on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 11:00 AM in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Wilma Kinney.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

