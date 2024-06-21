William S. (Hutch) Hutcherson Sr, 93, Deer Lodge

Mr. William S. (Hutch) Hutcherson, Sr. age 93 of Deer Lodge passed away peacefully on June 20 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

He was a 20-year retired Air Force Veteran and owner, operator of his own TV repair shop for several years. His last retirement was from the telecommunications field.

He loved working in his woodworking shop and spending time with his family. Hutch loved his church family and was a faithful member of Friends Chapel Baptist Church until his health prevented him from attending.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Nella Mae (Cooper) Hutcherson, parents, Wilma and Joe Simmons, Dewey Hutcherson, brothers Joe Roy, George Dewey (GD) Hutcherson, grandson-Rickey Howard, granddaughter LaTisha Hawn and great-grandson Bryson Hawn.

Survived by children, Billy (Regina) Hutcherson, Dottie Hutcherson, David (Deanna) Hutcherson, Crystal (Bryon) Copeland, and Jimmy (Connie) Hutcherson, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Also, several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends,

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home, from 2-4. Funeral service will follow at 4:00, with Rev John Langley officiating. Interment will follow at Lavender Cemetery, Deer Lodge, TN with Military Honors.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William S. (Hutch) Hutcherson, Sr.

