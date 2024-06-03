William H. Davy Jr (Bill), Oak Ridge

William H. Davy, Jr. (Bill), age 84, of Oak Ridge died May 30, 2024, due to pancreatic cancer.

He was predeceased by his parents, William H. Davy, Sr (Bill) and Verona Elizabeth Davy (Betty); Patricia Carroll Davy; and daughter, Cynthia Ann Davy.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Cox Davy; son, Brian Davy (Valerie) and grandchildren Peyton and Megan; brother Gene Davy (Sarah) and sister Susan Simpson and families; and several stepchildren – Dennis, Tonja, Kevin and Billy and families; and special nieces Jewel Cox and Ruby Martin.

Bill was a 1957 Oak Ridge High School graduate and worked at ORNL for over 40 years as a machinist and planner/estimator. He enjoyed Intarsia (wood sculpting), square dancing, traveling, and going to church and Sunday School. He has been an active member of the Oak Ridge Sportsman’s Club for many years. Special thanks to Deena Staley, neighbors, and Calvary Baptist Church for the many expressions of love, caring, and ministry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Receiving of friends will be at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge on Monday, June 3, 2024, from 5:30-7:00 with funeral to follow at 7:00. John Ellis will be officiating. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Tuesday at 1:00.

Like this: Like Loading...