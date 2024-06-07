William (Bill) Eugene Pace, Clinton (formerly of Bartlett, TN)

William (Bill) Eugene Pace, age 70, of Clinton, formerly of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 3, 2024. He grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and graduated from Treadwell High School. He then attended the University of Tennessee graduating with a degree in Architecture. While attending UT, he met his wife, Joanna Ward Pace. After graduation, they moved to Arkansas, then back to the Memphis area, and settled in Bartlett where they raised their four children. He worked for several architectural firms in the Memphis area over the years and even had his own firm for several years. His last employment was with the University of Tennessee where he got the chance to transfer back to the Knoxville campus. He retired from UT in August 2023 after 17 years of service.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Berry and Alice Sue Pace, his in-laws, Herbert and Chloe Ann Ward, and his beloved son, William Berry Pace. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joanna Ward Pace of Clinton, daughters, Sarah (Russell) Hardin of Memphis, Rebecca Pace of Clinton, and Emily (John) Harper of Bartlett, 3 grandchildren, Avery (Kevin), Hudson, and Olivia. Brothers-in-law, Eric (Kim) Ward of Dandridge, and Perry (Tracy) Ward of Knoxville, 5 nephews, 1 niece, two aunts, and too many cousins to count!

Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton and a former member of Raleigh Baptist/Bartlett Hills Baptist Church in Bartlett. He served both churches as a deacon, and Sunday School teacher, and worked on several committees throughout the years. He loved his Lord, his family, and his church family. He was especially privileged to design the current Worship Center for Bartlett Hills Baptist Church.

He was a member of the AIA, NCARB, and was a licensed architect in several states during his professional career. He was also an alumni of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and served as a volunteer juvenile probation officer for the City of Memphis for several years.

He enjoyed hunting in his younger years and loved to go to the shooting range and talk “guns.” He loved to sketch and write in his journal, spend time with his family, and study his Bible lessons.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton with the funeral to follow. Burial will be Wednesday, June 12th at 2:00 p.m. at Memphis Memory Gardens in Memphis, Tennessee. There will be a Celebration Time with family and friends at New Hope Christian Church in Bartlett, Tennessee on Saturday, June 15th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. (just visitation, no service.)

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church in Clinton, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

