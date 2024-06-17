Wanda Sue Steelman, Harriman

Wanda Sue Steelman, age 69, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at her residence in Harriman.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Randal Steelman.

She is survived by her sisters Alice Faye Brice and Louise Parton; stepchildren Teresa Liles, Rocky Steelman, Marsha Ausloos, and Rhonda Steelman; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Premier Sharp Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM with Toby Dykes officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Steelman family.

