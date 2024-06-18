Walter David “Dave” Fall, Oak Ridge

Walter David “Dave” Fall, 77, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away following an extended illness on June 15, 2024. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on December 3, 1946, to Walter Hubert “Bo” Fall and Edna Mae Fall. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1964. He served with the Combat Engineers Battalion in Vietnam. He was awarded both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He attended Xavier University in Cincinnati and The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. He was a long-time employee of IBM working in Charleston, S.C., several counties in Upper East TN, and Knoxville. During his tenure at IBM, he was awarded “CE of the Quarter” multiple times. Following his years at IBM, he attended Missouri Auction School. He worked as an auctioneer, realtor, and appraiser at Stephenson Realty and Auction and later in conjunction with Linda Brown Reality. He was inducted into the TN Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2013. In his retirement, his passion was supporting and assisting fellow veterans. His hobbies included boating and fishing as well as teaching his beloved Boo the finer points of Bass Pro shopping. Some of his favorite times were spent at Bullock Pen Lake in Crittenden, KY and with family and friends on lakes and rivers in various states.

Dave is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda, as well as his beloved children, son, Chris, and daughter, Sara (Chaim), his dearly loved, military buddy grandson, Baruch (aka Boo); sister, Dottie (Wayne) Metcalf; Josh Ison, whom he considered a son; “Special” nephew, Eric Hammond; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins with whom he was close. He also leaves behind his military band of brothers, Pete Sowa, Bill Luke, and Joe Gilmore.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Bo and Edna Fall, as well as his son, Andrew Fall.

The family will be receiving friends Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Weatherford Mortuary with a funeral service being held Friday, June 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1051 Oak Ridge Turnpike Oak Ridge, Tn 37830.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Ben Atchley TN State Veteran’s Home for the loving care they provided to Dave and our family. We also extend our thanks to the staff at 12 East Tower for the care given to him and the support of his family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ben Atchley TN State Veteran’s Home, 1 Veterans Way, Knoxville, TN, 37931. Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com

