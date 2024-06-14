UPDATE: Ambulance Involved in Rear-End Collision on Roane State Highway

Roane County, TN – A rear-end collision involving an ambulance and another vehicle occurred on Roane State Highway on June 12, 2024, at approximately 11:44 AM.

According to reports, a 2022 Ford E45 ambulance, driven by Andrew Smith, 32, was traveling southbound on Roane State Highway with its emergency equipment activated. The ambulance was en route when it struck a 1995 GMC GC1, driven by Melody Wells, 58, from behind. Wells’ vehicle was slowing down in traffic at the time of the collision according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Smith was not injured, while Wells sustained injuries and was taken to Roane Medical Center for treatment. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident to either driver. The report does not state who was at fault for this accident.

Following the impact, both vehicles came to a stop off the roadway. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene to provide assistance and manage traffic.

Authorities are reminding drivers to remain vigilant and make way for emergency vehicles to prevent such incidents from occurring.

