Upcoming Roane County Commission Meeting to Address Key Appointments and Resolutions

The agenda packets for the upcoming Roane County Commission meeting on Monday night have been distributed. The meeting, scheduled for June 10th at 6 p.m. at the courthouse in Kingston, will cover several important topics under special orders and new business.

Special Orders

Key appointments to various boards and commissions are on the agenda:

Public Utilities Board : Larry Boggs is set to be reappointed.

: Larry Boggs is set to be reappointed. Roane County Board of Zoning Appeals (First District) : Harriman councilwoman Alicia Harris is up for reappointment.

: Harriman councilwoman Alicia Harris is up for reappointment. County 911 Board : Oliver Springs police chief David Laxton is expected to fill the vacancy left by Cecil Crowe’s resignation. This appointment is made by the county executive.

: Oliver Springs police chief David Laxton is expected to fill the vacancy left by Cecil Crowe’s resignation. This appointment is made by the county executive. Roane County Ethics Committee: Several commissioners will be appointed.

New Business

Several resolutions will be discussed, including:

Code Violations : Resolutions authorizing the county attorney to file lawsuits against certain property owners for code violations.

: Resolutions authorizing the county attorney to file lawsuits against certain property owners for code violations. Naming of a Private Drive : A resolution to name a private drive in the 4th District as Anne Marie Way.

: A resolution to name a private drive in the 4th District as Anne Marie Way. Budget Amendments: Resolutions to amend the budget in the school fund and transportation fund of the school system, and to allow changes to revenue and expenditures in the general fund.

The public will have the opportunity to speak during the meeting, which will also be live-streamed on the Roane County government YouTube channel.

