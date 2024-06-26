Two local high school students made their Broadway debut thanks to the Tennessee Theatre’s first ever Marquee Awards.

The Marquee Awards’ Outstanding Actress winner Norah Younger and Actor winner Max Mishler participated in the Jimmy Awards, which are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement in high school musical theatre.

The Oak Ridge High School students were also surprised by getting to attend the rehearsal and live presentation of the Tony Awards and had their headshots featured on a billboard in Times Square. Participants also heard from senior members of the Broadway League as well as Broadway directors and choreographers.

The Marquee Awards allow the Tennessee Theatre to elevate cultural arts in our area, and Younger and Mishler were wonderful representatives of East Tennessee high school musical theater at the national level.

The Tennessee Theatre’s membership in The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, allows the Marquee Awards’ Outstanding Actress and Actor winners to attend The Jimmy Awards. Schools interested in participating in the 2024-25 school year can now sign up by going to tennesseetheatre.com/education-and-outreach/the-marquee-awards

