Troy Darrell Griffin, age 60 of Ten Mile, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024, at his home.

Graveside Service 11:00 am Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Luminary Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Griffin Family.

