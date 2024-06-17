Thomas Andrew Childress

Childress, Thomas Andrew, age 65, passed away May 29, 2024, at the Veterans Hospital, Murfreesboro, TN, after a lingering illness. He graduated from Central High School in 1977. He served his country in the U. S. Navy for eight years on a guided missile cruiser he was stationed in the Pacific and Great Lakes, Illinois, where he attended university in Chicago. He was an avid swimmer and fisherman.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Renee Childress; grandsons, Isaiah Childress, Noah Nomura, Zane Childress, and Jack Blair; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet and Richard Bolus and Sharon and Gary Henderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Thom was preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Clyde Childress; brother, James Ray Childress; daughter, Amanda Dawn Childress, and grandsons, Trevor Dukes and Julian Nomura.

Family and friends will gather at the Veterans Cemetery Pavilion, John Sevier Highway on June 13, 2024, at 10 o’clock AM for graveside services.

