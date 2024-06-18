Theresa (Teri) Marie Queener Manning, Clinton

Theresa (Teri) Marie Queener Manning, age 51 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at her mother’s home in Clinton.

Theresa loved to read and doing crafts and crocheting, donating to the Manatees Foundation and her two grandchildren. Theresa was a 1990 graduate of Clinton High School. Before her illness, Theresa worked in data entry at Ethra in Knoxville.

Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on July 28, 1972, she was the daughter of the late Thomas L. Queener and Deborah Violet Queener of Clinton.

In addition to her mother, Theresa is survived by daughter, Kayla Manning Childress and husband Eddie; son, Zachary Thomas Manning, both of Clinton; grandchildren, Daniel Childress and Bailee Childress, and other relatives and friends.

Theresa will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Theresa (Teri) Marie Queener Manning.

