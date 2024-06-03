Terrie Elaine Moates, Kingston

Terrie Elaine Moates age 71 of Kingston, TN passed away Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Survived by her husband Stephen Moates of Kingston, TN.

Son, Christopher Newby of Knoxville, TN.

Sisters, Joyce Brown of Kingston, TN.

Wanda Pillsbury, of Tellico Village

Brother, Chester Mayo of Alabama

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel. Burial to follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Moates Family.

