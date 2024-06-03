Terrie Elaine Moates, Kingston

News Department 12 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Terrie Elaine Moates age 71 of Kingston, TN passed away Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Survived by her husband Stephen Moates of Kingston, TN.
Son, Christopher Newby of Knoxville, TN.
Sisters, Joyce Brown of Kingston, TN.
Wanda Pillsbury, of Tellico Village
Brother, Chester Mayo of Alabama

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel. Burial to follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Moates Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Grace Waldo Webb, Rockwood

Grace Waldo Webb, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.