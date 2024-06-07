Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Announces Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day on June 8

Brad Jones 14 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is excited to announce the return of the Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day, scheduled for June 8. On this special day, all Tennessee residents and visitors, regardless of age, can fish in public waters across the state without needing a license.

Details of Free Fishing Day

  • Date: June 8
  • Eligibility: All Tennessee residents and visitors
  • License Requirement: None for the day in public waters across the state

Extended Fishing Opportunities for Children

In addition to Free Fishing Day, children aged 15 and younger can enjoy fishing for free for an entire week, starting from Saturday, June 8, through Friday, June 14. This extended period provides ample opportunity for young anglers to experience the joy of fishing.

Free Fishing Day Events

To celebrate the occasion, several free fishing events will be held across East Tennessee. These events are designed to introduce new anglers to the sport and provide a fun and educational experience for all participants.

For more information about these events and to find one near you, visit the TWRA website.

Purpose of Free Fishing Day

TWRA officials emphasize that the annual Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day and the accompanying week for children are designed to encourage people to take up fishing. “We hope this day and week of free fishing will inspire new anglers to enjoy the sport and appreciate Tennessee’s rich natural resources,” said a TWRA spokesperson.

How to Participate

  • When: June 8 for all ages, June 8-14 for children aged 15 and younger
  • Where: Public waters across Tennessee
  • What to Bring: Fishing gear, bait, and a sense of adventure!

Whether you’re an experienced angler or a beginner, this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a day of fishing with family and friends. Mark your calendars for June 8, and don’t miss out on the chance to fish for free in Tennessee’s beautiful public waters. Encourage the young ones in your life to join in the fun and take advantage of the free fishing week as well.

For more details on event locations and other information, visit the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s website.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Norris City Council Meeting Scheduled for June 10th: Opportunities for Community Involvement Announced

The City Council for Norris is set to convene next Monday, June 10th, at 6 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.