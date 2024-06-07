Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Announces Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day on June 8

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is excited to announce the return of the Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day, scheduled for June 8. On this special day, all Tennessee residents and visitors, regardless of age, can fish in public waters across the state without needing a license.

Details of Free Fishing Day

Date : June 8

: June 8 Eligibility : All Tennessee residents and visitors

: All Tennessee residents and visitors License Requirement: None for the day in public waters across the state

Extended Fishing Opportunities for Children

In addition to Free Fishing Day, children aged 15 and younger can enjoy fishing for free for an entire week, starting from Saturday, June 8, through Friday, June 14. This extended period provides ample opportunity for young anglers to experience the joy of fishing.

Free Fishing Day Events

To celebrate the occasion, several free fishing events will be held across East Tennessee. These events are designed to introduce new anglers to the sport and provide a fun and educational experience for all participants.

For more information about these events and to find one near you, visit the TWRA website.

Purpose of Free Fishing Day

TWRA officials emphasize that the annual Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day and the accompanying week for children are designed to encourage people to take up fishing. “We hope this day and week of free fishing will inspire new anglers to enjoy the sport and appreciate Tennessee’s rich natural resources,” said a TWRA spokesperson.

How to Participate

When : June 8 for all ages, June 8-14 for children aged 15 and younger

: June 8 for all ages, June 8-14 for children aged 15 and younger Where : Public waters across Tennessee

: Public waters across Tennessee What to Bring: Fishing gear, bait, and a sense of adventure!

Whether you’re an experienced angler or a beginner, this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a day of fishing with family and friends. Mark your calendars for June 8, and don’t miss out on the chance to fish for free in Tennessee’s beautiful public waters. Encourage the young ones in your life to join in the fun and take advantage of the free fishing week as well.

For more details on event locations and other information, visit the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s website.

