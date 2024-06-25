Tennessee Valley Authority Announces 6.5% Electric Rate Increase Starting October 1

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is raising its wholesale electricity rates, leading to a 6.5% increase in electric bills for most utility customers starting October 1. TVA’s wholesale rate hike of approximately 4.5% will be passed on by utility providers, along with an additional 2% retail “adder,” resulting in the total rate increase.
Tags Anderson County City of Oak Ridge Clinton Utility Board Harriman Utility Board Oak Ridge Roane County Rockwood Electric Utility
