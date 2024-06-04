Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning Hosts Annual Trash Cleanup and Hike

The Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning (TCWP), in partnership with Clinch Valley Trails Alliance (CVTA) and Greenways Oak Ridge, is sponsoring the fourth annual trash cleanup and hike on June 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the East Fork Poplar Creek Greenway. This event will take place along the recently completed trail developed by CVTA and Greenways Oak Ridge, which meanders through a picturesque riparian woodland along the banks of East Fork Poplar Creek in west Oak Ridge.

This beautiful new trail, though subject to occasional flooding, offers a scenic hike through lush woodland. However, help is needed to remove litter left behind by the water, including old tires and other debris that have washed downstream. TCWP and CVTA will provide plastic bags and some pickup tools for participants. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and wear shoes suitable for mud and water.

The group will begin the cleanup at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Oak Ridge Turnpike. Participants will cover up to a mile downstream, with the possibility of cleaning some upstream areas if time permits. Parking is available next to the Boys and Girls Club, a short distance from the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

For more information, contact Jimmy Groton at 865-805-9908 or via email at groton87@comcast.net.

