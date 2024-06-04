Steven John Provencher, 70

“Steven John Provencher passed away peacefully on May 29th after receiving Last Rites surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old.

He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Roxanne (Hudson) Provencher, Son Shawn Provencher, married to Amy (Nowak) Provencher, their 3 children Maya Provencher, Ethan Provencher, Trevor Provencher, and Steven’s second son Chad Provencher. Born in 1953 in Portland, ME to Gisele Fortin and Henry Ray Provencher. He also leaves behind his sister Patricia (Provencher) Jensen married to Jorgen Jensen and their children Tina Blom, and Louise Brochner, and nephew Michael Jensen and their families, who currently reside in Denmark.

Through his 70 years of life, he achieved many feats. His love of music pushed him into attending Berkeley College of Music in Boston MA in 82′. He was an accomplished guitarist and was a member of the band Code 5 in his early years. In 1997 he started his journey to become a web developer and worked for Websites.com, Furniture Fan, and finally retiring from Window Book. He retired in 2022. Since his retirement, he has enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.”

