Steven “Brady” Seiber, 25, departed this world on June 13, 2024. Brady was born on June 9, 1999, to David and Heather Seiber. Brady enjoyed sports and oftentimes could be found rooting for his favorite team, the Cincinnati Reds. Brady attended Coalfield High School and graduated with Honors in 2017.

While Brady had many amazing qualities, he was most known for his sense of humor and overall ability to make people laugh. He also had a generous heart and was always willing to help others. Brady continues to give in death as he did in life. His final act of kindness was to help others in need through Tennessee Donor Services.

Brady was preceded in death by great-grandparents William Marlow, David Richard Jackson, James Austin Seiber, Clem and Alene Conrad, grandfathers John Smith and Ronnie Wormsley.

He is survived by his two daughters Layne and Blakely, mother Heather Seiber, father David Seiber, brothers Jesse and Beau Seiber, grandparents Marie Wormsley, Steve and Patty (Ellen) Seiber, and great-grandparents Anna Mae Marlow, Frank and Peggy Sands. Brady is also survived by a special aunt, Loretta Marlow, as well as a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2024, from 4 -6 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg, TN. Funeral services will follow at 6 with Bro. Jason Lowe officiating, interment will follow funeral services at Union Cemetery, Wartburg, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Steven Brady Seiber.

