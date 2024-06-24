Stephen Jay (Steve) Pickrell, Clinton

Stephen Jay (Steve) Pickrell, age 75 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville on Saturday, June 22, 2024, following a period of declining health.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 13, 1948, he was the son of the late Lionel G. and Lena Idelle Byrd Pickrell. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Pickrell.

Steve served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the DAV.

Survivors include his sons, Ryan Pickrell and Ethan Pickrell both of Clinton, Tennessee; daughter, Randi Russell and husband Damion of Heiskell, Tennessee; brother, David Pickrell of Magnolia, Texas; grandchild, Logan Russell; niece, Keri Denise Jenkins of Bartlett, Texas and many other relatives and friends.

Interment will follow at a later date.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Stephen Jay (Steve) Pickrell.

