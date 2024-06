Stella Louise Patterson, age 76 of Oliver Springs passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 12-1:00 at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 with Bro. Joseph Key officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 in Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...