Spencer Lee Booker, 89

Spencer Lee Booker, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Oak Ridge on June 6th. He was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and loved the Lord.

He is preceded in death by parents Corbit Lee and Minnie Beatrice Booker, son Randy Corbit Booker, sister Juanita Booker Atkins Tenpenny, and brothers Paul, MT, and Robert Booker. Sisters-in-laws Jessie and Ruth Booker. Brother-in-law Kenneth Raley. Nieces Debra Booker Myers and Connie Booker. Nephew Micheal David Booker.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Delena Raley Booker, daughter and son in law Christie and David Williams, granddaughter Shannon Williams, grandson and granddaughter in law Alex and Michelle Williams, great-grandson Landon King and great-granddaughter Ava Grace Williams. Brother-in-law David Raley and sisters-in-law Judy Riley and Scharlotte Booker. Nieces Linda, Amy, Donna and Lisa. Nephews David, Donnie, Ronnie, Jimmy and Rodney.

Spencer served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1963 and was honorably discharged. He then worked as an insurance agent for 60 years. He loved watching University of Tennessee football, basketball, baseball, and PGA golf. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing golf with his nephews Ronnie and Jimmy Adkins.

He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his church. He loved to laugh, enjoy good food (especially homemade desserts), telling stories, and talking about sports.

