Sidewalk upgrades near Jackson Square to continue next week, temporary closures expected

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 14, 2024) – The second phase of work to make sidewalks at Jackson Square compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is set to begin the week of June 17.

The work includes completing the sidewalk that extends it to tennis/pickleball courts 1 and 2.

People can expect temporary, short-term closures while construction crews install the sidewalk. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting. If you have any questions, please contact Seth Rodgers at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

If you have any questions, please contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...