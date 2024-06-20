Samuel Alonzo Thompson, Knoxville

Samuel Alonzo Thompson, age 84, of Knoxville, passed away at his home on Monday, June 17, 2024. He was born in Sweetwater, TN on November 18, 1939, to the late Galon and Nannie Furguson Thompson. Samuel was a Veteran having served in the United States Army, he later retired from K-25 after 38 years as Chief of Security. Samuel was also the President and vice-president of Local 109 United Plant Guard Workers of America from 1975-1976. Samuel and Faye enjoyed University of Tennessee sports and camping together.

In addition to his parents, Samuel is preceded in death by his sister, Claudette Anderson.

Samuel is survived by:

Loving wife of 35 years…………Faye Thompson

Son………….Myron Samuel Thompson

Daughter…..Stacey Hall

Sisters……..Nancy Ford and Linda Pickard

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Hwy on July 9th, 2024 at 2:00 PM for Samuel’s graveside service. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...