Ruth Marilyn Mauntel Baker, 96

Ruth Marilyn Mauntel Baker, born on July 17, 1927, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Harlan J. and Elsa Wright Mauntel, lived a life rich in hard work, dedication, and love. After graduating from Hanover Township High School, she spent five years working at the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company. Her life’s journey then took her to Oak Ridge, TN, where she served in various roles at the Federal Bake Shop, K-25, and Y-12 Plants in Food Service. In 1991, she realized a long-held dream, earning her CNA certification from Pellissippi State Community College to care for the elderly at the Senior House in Oak Ridge. Ruth later went on to work at the Oak Ridge Mall until her retirement in 2003.

Ruth’s heart was always full of generosity. When her children were young, despite being a single, working mother of four, she was a steadfast presence in their lives, volunteering for Cub Scouts and Blue Birds. As they grew, she extended her kindness to the community, delivering Meals on Wheels to the elderly and bringing food and gift baskets to shut-ins and church members. Ruth had a unique way of keeping connections alive, writing letters to former classmates and her grandchildren in college, often including comic strips to bring a smile. Her letters were a testament to her appreciation for the simple joys in life, always mentioning how beautiful her day had been. She was practical yet reminded her family often to always be kind and loving, and never to forget to “stop to smell the flowers”, both figuratively and literally.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, Sonny (Harlan E. Mauntel), who bravely fought and fell at the Battle of Iwo Jima, on March 10, 1945.

She leaves behind a legacy of love in her four children: Curtis (Phyllis) of Morristown, TN Bonita Baker-Sparks of Knoxville, TN; Eric (Gail) of Clinton, TN; and her son Dennis, whom she cared for with unwavering dedication for 70 years. Her grandchildren, Marilyn Mynatt (Todd), Shanna Widener (Adam), Megan Bennett, and Micah Baker (Jessi), along with her great-granddaughters Amaris and Aviela Mynatt, and Adeline Smith. She also had four bonus grandchildren and thirteen bonus great-grandchildren. All who knew her will forever cherish the memories of her love and wisdom.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite mission in her name.

The family will have a graveside service at Millville Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 2:00 PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baker family.

